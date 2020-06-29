Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $127.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $127.00 target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.96.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Nike by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,082,000 after purchasing an additional 136,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

