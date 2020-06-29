Nike Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nike in a report released on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nike’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.96.

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.67 on Monday. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

