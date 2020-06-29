New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

New Residential Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NYSE NRZ opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.84. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

