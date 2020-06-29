National General Holdings Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

National General has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National General to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of National General stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.83. National General has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National General will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National General in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of National General in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

