Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX) and Calithera Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CALA) Critical Review

Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX) and Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Myrexis has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.3% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Myrexis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Myrexis and Calithera Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myrexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Calithera Biosciences $22.25 million 16.72 -$89.86 million ($1.90) -2.78

Myrexis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calithera Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Myrexis and Calithera Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myrexis 0 0 0 0 N/A Calithera Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Calithera Biosciences has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.98%. Given Calithera Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calithera Biosciences is more favorable than Myrexis.

Profitability

This table compares Myrexis and Calithera Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myrexis N/A N/A N/A Calithera Biosciences N/A -68.38% -57.43%

Summary

Calithera Biosciences beats Myrexis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myrexis Company Profile

Myrexis, Inc. focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc. in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. The company also offers INCB001158, an oral inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology. The company is also developing CB-280, an oral arginase inhibitor for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and CB-708, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of CD73. It has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize Symbioscience's portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare. The company also has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate nivolumab in combination with CB-839. In addition, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of INCB001158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

