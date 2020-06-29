Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,598 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

