MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.26 Million

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will announce sales of $163.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.23 million to $164.29 million. MSG Networks posted sales of $168.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year sales of $693.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.38 million to $698.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $671.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.44 million to $680.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,225.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,533 shares of company stock valued at $485,596 over the last three months. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSGN opened at $9.73 on Monday. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $551.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSG Networks (MSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.