MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will announce sales of $163.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.23 million to $164.29 million. MSG Networks posted sales of $168.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year sales of $693.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.38 million to $698.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $671.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.44 million to $680.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,225.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,533 shares of company stock valued at $485,596 over the last three months. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSGN opened at $9.73 on Monday. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $551.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

