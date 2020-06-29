Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to post sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Mplx posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,607,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,534,000 after buying an additional 256,646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. Mplx has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.98.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mplx (MPLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.