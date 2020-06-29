Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

MORN opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.84 and its 200-day moving average is $144.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $129,692.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,263,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,741,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Francis sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $132,699.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,098.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,260 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,006. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

