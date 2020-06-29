Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

RTMVY opened at $13.41 on Friday. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

