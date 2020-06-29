Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1,077.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.91% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $28,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.66.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 EPS for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

