Morgan Stanley Has $26.70 Million Stock Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $26,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 1st quarter worth $166,000.

NAC stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

