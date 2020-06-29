Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post $5.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.97 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $25.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.98 billion to $26.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $50.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.