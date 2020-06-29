Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) vs. Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Dorchester Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 0.12 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals $78.80 million 5.09 $51.03 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mid-Con Energy Partners and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners 5.28% 32.40% 9.50% Dorchester Minerals 63.19% 41.17% 39.41%

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

