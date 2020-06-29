M&G (LON:MNG) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on M&G in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&G from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 218.67 ($2.78).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 161.40 ($2.05) on Monday. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of £113.95 ($145.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other M&G news, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £2,971.90 ($3,782.49). Also, insider Massimo Tosato purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,630 ($2,074.58).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

