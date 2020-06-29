Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXCYY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Metso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Metso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

MXCYY stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $917.73 million during the quarter. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Metso Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

