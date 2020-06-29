Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASH opened at $16.95 on Monday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $586.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

