Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,699 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after buying an additional 29,001,705 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,551,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $80,731,000 after buying an additional 5,909,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,579,000 after buying an additional 4,230,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.97.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

