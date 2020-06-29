Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,602 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 166,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after buying an additional 312,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.62.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

