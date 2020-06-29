Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,196 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $76.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,031,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

