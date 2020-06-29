Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 17,957 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,957 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $80,163,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,275,000 after acquiring an additional 540,959 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 362.0% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,681 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $21,936,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

