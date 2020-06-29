Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 9,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $355.87 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.