Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $420,000 Investment in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 60,848 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $126,508,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,799 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 189.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,439,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,409 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

