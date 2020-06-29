Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $378,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

OMC stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

