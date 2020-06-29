Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $66.78 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.