Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $1,791,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

FDS stock opened at $328.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $343.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

