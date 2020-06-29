Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $74.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

