Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Lookers alerts:

Shares of LON:LOOK opened at GBX 19.80 ($0.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 million and a PE ratio of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. Lookers has a twelve month low of GBX 10.54 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 71.20 ($0.91). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.67.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.