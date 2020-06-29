Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAMR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $64.16 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $418,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

