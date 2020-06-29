LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Windtree Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WINT opened at $7.15 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

