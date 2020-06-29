KeyCorp Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $125.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $104.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $107.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.56 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,719. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $298,358,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $228,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Square by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $85,568,000. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

