KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WGO. Sidoti raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

In other news, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $57,167.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,081.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after buying an additional 61,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 775.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 49,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $149,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.