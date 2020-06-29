Kennedy-Wilson’s (KW) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

