Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JET. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($96.73) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,820 ($112.26) to £101 ($128.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($146.37) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,800 ($124.73) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,367.22 ($119.22).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

JET opened at GBX 8,438 ($107.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,168 ($116.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,406.16.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.