JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

