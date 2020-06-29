JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s previous close.

WMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

