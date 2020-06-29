Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Jernigan Capital has a dividend payout ratio of -53.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Jernigan Capital to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 170.4%.

JCAP stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $310.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CEO John A. Good purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 5,923 shares of company stock worth $62,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCAP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

