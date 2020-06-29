Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Jernigan Capital has a dividend payout ratio of -53.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Jernigan Capital to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 170.4%.

Jernigan Capital stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

In other news, CEO John A. Good acquired 3,000 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,923 shares of company stock worth $62,692 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCAP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

