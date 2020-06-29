Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker anticipates that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALPMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $17.07 on Monday. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

