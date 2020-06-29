Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MITSUBISHI CORP/S in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham now expects that the conglomerate will earn $6.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.39.

MSBHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSBHY opened at $42.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.47. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $30.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 271,326 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of MITSUBISHI CORP/S worth $34,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

