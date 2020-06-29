Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,109 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.02% of El Paso Electric worth $28,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 46.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 24.4% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EE stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. El Paso Electric has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

