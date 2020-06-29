Invesco Ltd. Sells 62,734 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 15.90% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $29,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.