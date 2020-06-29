Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.16% of Wolverine World Wide worth $26,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after buying an additional 809,291 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 689,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 558,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after buying an additional 483,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WWW stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

