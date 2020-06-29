Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.75% of Jack in the Box worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

JACK stock opened at $69.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.