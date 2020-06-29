Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,044,910 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.60% of Welbilt worth $26,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 64.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 17.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of WBT stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.