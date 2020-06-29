Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of INO stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

