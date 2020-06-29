Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBDRY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Iberdrola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of IBDRY opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.