Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.7645 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s previous annual dividend of $0.51.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NYSE:HNP opened at $14.68 on Monday. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CLSA lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

