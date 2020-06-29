Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.43 (Buy) from the seven brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Howmet Aerospace’s rating score has declined by 13.6% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $17.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Howmet Aerospace an industry rank of 74 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday.

HWM opened at $15.42 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $1,944,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $4,054,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

