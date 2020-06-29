Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.36 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.